Coronavirus cases in U.S. surpass 50 million: university tally

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The United States on Monday surpassed 50 million reported coronavirus cases, underscoring the country's struggle against the pandemic despite the continuing rollout of vaccines, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed.

Since the pandemic accelerated in the country last year, around 800,000 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The number of infection cases and the death toll are both the highest in the world, Kyodo reports.

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has been ramping up efforts to inoculate the country's people, but about 40 percent of the total population is yet to be fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Globally, more than 270 million infection cases have been confirmed, with the number of deaths exceeding 5.3 million, according to the tally.