    14:11, 18 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan reach 13

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM According to the latest information, the coronavirus was found in a citizen who arrived from Istanbul and in the spouse of a man who arrived from London, UzA reports.

    According to the Ministry of Health, both were under strict medical supervision. To date, the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 13 people. Now the patients are in satisfactory condition, doctors are carrying out treatment procedures in accordance with established standards.

    All measures are taken to prevent the spread of infection.



    Uzbekistan World News Pneumonia in China
