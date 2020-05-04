Coronavirus cases reach almost 4,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

24 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported nationwide, including 2 in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Shymkent city, 1 in Almaty region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 9 in Mangistau region, and 6 in Turkestan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases has totaled 3,988 in the country, including 700 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,291 cases in Almaty city, 213 cases in Shymkent city, 100 cases in Akmola region, 160 cases in Aktobe region, 150 cases in Almaty region, 184 cases in Atyrau region, 29 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 154 cases in Zhambyl region, 189 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 159 cases in Karaganda region, 50 cases in Kostanay region, 214 cases in Kyzylorda region, 74 cases in Mangistau region, 150 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 141 cases in Turkestan region.

1,084 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 27 people have died in Kazakhstan.