Coronavirus cases reduce in Atyrau region

The number of coronavirus cases dropped to 34 in Atyrau region. all of them are receiving at-home treatment. Over the past several days no coronavirus cases were recorded in the region. Two more people recovered. The last patient was discharged from the modular infectious diseases hospital.

Last summer the number of coronavirus patients in Atyrau region exceeded 10,000. Infectious diseases hospital in all the districts of thr region also treated people for coronavirus.