Coronavirus cases reducing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Coronavirus cases are reducing in Atyrau region. 227 are treated at home, Kazinform reports.

Six fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the region over the past 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. Five of them were recorded in Atyrau. Three of them have developed clinical symptoms. Five people more recovered from COVID-19.

205 are treated at home, while 22 are staying in the modular hospital.

The region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.