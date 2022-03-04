EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:50, 04 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus cases reducing in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Coronavirus cases are reducing in Atyrau region. 227 are treated at home, Kazinform reports.

    Six fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the region over the past 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. Five of them were recorded in Atyrau. Three of them have developed clinical symptoms. Five people more recovered from COVID-19.

    205 are treated at home, while 22 are staying in the modular hospital.

    The region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!