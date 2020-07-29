Coronavirus cases rise to 86,192 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,544 cases of coronavirus infection including 760 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

Nur-Sultan city - 250/136

Almaty city - 271/162

Shymkent city - 51/35

Akmola region - 51/28

Aktobe region - 22/8

Almaty region - 73/50

Atyrau region - 58/42

East Kazakhstan region - 193/75

Zhambyl region - 52/35

West Kazakhstan region - 80/41

Karaganda region - 129/40

Kostanay region - 65/42

Kyzylorda region - 52/21

Mangistau region - 49/9

Pavlodar region - 50/17

North Kazakhstan region - 63/5

Turkestan region - 35/14

To date, 86,192 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.