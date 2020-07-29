09:16, 29 July 2020 | GMT +6
Coronavirus cases rise to 86,192 in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,544 cases of coronavirus infection including 760 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):
Nur-Sultan city - 250/136
Almaty city - 271/162
Shymkent city - 51/35
Akmola region - 51/28
Aktobe region - 22/8
Almaty region - 73/50
Atyrau region - 58/42
East Kazakhstan region - 193/75
Zhambyl region - 52/35
West Kazakhstan region - 80/41
Karaganda region - 129/40
Kostanay region - 65/42
Kyzylorda region - 52/21
Mangistau region - 49/9
Pavlodar region - 50/17
North Kazakhstan region - 63/5
Turkestan region - 35/14
To date, 86,192 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.