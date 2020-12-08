EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:34, 08 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus claimed lives of 54 more in Kazakhstan last week, total at 2,088

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 54 coronavirus-positive patients died in Kazakhstan last week from November 30 until December 6, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    5 died in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Almaty, 1 in Akmola region, 5 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 10 in east Kazakhstan, 7 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s death toll to 2,088.


    Tags:
    2019 Presidential Election Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!