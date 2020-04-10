EN
    08:13, 10 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus death toll climbs to 8 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Aril 9 one more person passed away from coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

    Seventeen more coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, including 1 case in Almaty city, 4 cases in Akmola region, 2 cases in Pavlodar region, 8 cases in Kyzylorda region and 2 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    As of today the country’s tally rose to 781. 225 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 122 in Almaty, 57 in Karaganda region, 60 in Akmola region, 42 in Atyrau region, 45 in Zhambyl region, 27 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Pavlodar region, 7 in Mangistau, 100 in Kyzylorda region, 34 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.

    To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 8. Sixty people have fully recovered from Covid-19.

    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Accidents Top Story
