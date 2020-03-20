Coronavirus death toll hits 1,433 in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll having mounted to 1,433 in the country.

Raeesi went on to say that 6,745 infected Iranians have recovered so far, IRNA reports.

He added that in the past 24 hours 1,237 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, and 149 people have passed away.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.