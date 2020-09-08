Coronavirus death toll in Kazakhstan climbs to 46 within a week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last week from August 31to September 6 Kazakhstan confirmed 46 more deaths from coronavirus infection, Coronavirus2020kz. reads.

Seven people died in Nur-Sultan, 4 in Almaty, 6 in Akmola region, 6 in Almaty region, 1in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 8 in Karaganda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan taking the country’s coronavirus death toll to 1,634.