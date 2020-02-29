Coronavirus death toll mounts to 43 in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 43 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He went on to say that 593 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far, IRNA reports.

Public Relations Director of Health Ministry added: Rumors are being circulated in the foreign media, and what the Ministry of Health provides as definitive statistics is based on the latest laboratory findings. The only difference with the initial tests is that in some cases the initial test may be sufficient to trigger the disease and the necessary actions are initiated in the hospitals, but epidemiologically these statistics, when not conclusive with the final tests, serve as a case in point, It won't be official.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and canceled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

A hospital gown factory in Isfahan has modified its model to produce the isolation gown needed for protection against coronavirus.

The head of the factory, Mohsen Shafei, told IRNA that the need for isolation gowns soared to combat coronavirus outbreak and he decided to modify the model of gowns to meet the needs of the country.

He said that they can produce more than 500 patient gowns, 300 surgery gowns, and 300 isolation covers for hospitals and emergency rooms, adding that the factory will triple products in a few days.