Coronavirus death toll mounts to 54 in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office said on Saturday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 54 in Iran out of the total figure of 987 people who have been affected by the virus.

Speaking to reporters, Kianoush Jahanpour said that 175 infected people have recovered and dismissed from hospitals, IRNA reports.

Jahanpour said that 385 new cases have been detected since Saturday noon.

He added that from the new identified cases, some 170 are in Tehran, 28 in Gilan, 30 in Qom, 44 in Markazi, 13 in Esfahan, 8 in Fars, 2 in Kermanshah, 8 in Lorestan, 3 in Semnan, 11 in Mazandaran, 3 in Hamedan, 2 Southern Khorasan, 2 in Hormuzgan, 9 in Khuzestan, 1 in Sistan-Baluchestan, 1 in Ilam, and 2 in Kerman.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.