Coronavirus death toll over 6 mln globally

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 death toll exceeded 6 mln worldwide, according to TASS estimates based on official reports and conclusions of exports and mass media, TASS reports.

6,001,891 fatalities due to the coronavirus have been registered worldwide by now. About 442 mln infection cases were discovered globally since the start of the pandemic.

The first death was reported on January 11, 2020. The mark of 5 mln fatal cases was surpassed on October 28, 2021.

The highest death toll was registered in the United States (over 955,000), followed by Brazil (more than 650,000 fatal cases) and India (514,000 persons died).