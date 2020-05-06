16:16, 06 May 2020 | GMT +6
Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Kazakhstan
ALMATY. KAZINFORM One more death from coronavirus infection was recorded in Almaty, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
The late patient was born in 1952.
As of today Kazakhstan has confirmed 30 deaths, including 3 in Nur-Sultan, 9 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, q in Turkestan region.