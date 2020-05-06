EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 06 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM One more death from coronavirus infection was recorded in Almaty, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The late patient was born in 1952.

    As of today Kazakhstan has confirmed 30 deaths, including 3 in Nur-Sultan, 9 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, q in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Almaty Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!