Coronavirus deaths in Italy up 274, No of infected down 1,904

ROME. KAZINFORM The Civil Protection Department said Thursday that 29,958 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 274.

Wednesday's daily rise was 369. The department said 89,624 people are currently infected with the coronavirus here, down 1,904. That compares to Wednesday's record drop was 6,939. It said 96,276 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Italy, 3,031 more than Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Italy, including those currently positive, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 215,858, up 1,401. Wednesday's rise was 1,444.

There are currently 1,311 coronavirus patients in intensive care units in Italy, a drop of 22 on Wednesday, the civil protection department in reporting a continuing downward trend.