Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 49.4% report ISS-ISTAT

ROME. KAZINFORM Deaths in Italy rose 49.4% in March, a report by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the national statistics institute ISTAT said on Monday.

The report was entitled Impact of the COVID-19 Epidemic on Total Mortality in the Resident Population: First Quarter of 2020, ANSA reports.

From the first coronavirus death on February 20 to the end of March, deaths in Italy rose from 65,592, the average from 2015 to 2019, to 90,946 this year, a rise of 25,354, the report said.

Lethality from COVID-19 was higher for men in all age brackets with the exception of the 0-19 year one.

The hardest hit provinces, all inn Lombardy, had the highest rises in deaths: Bergamo (568%), Cremona (391%), Lodi (371%), Brescia (291%), and Piacenza (264%).