EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:42, 10 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus: deaths in Italy up 97 to 463

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Rome, March 9 - Civil Protection Chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Monday that 463 people have died in Italy after contracting the virus, up 97 on Sunday.

    He said 7,985 are ill with the coronavirus in Italy, up 1,598 on Sunday. Borrelli said 724 people have recovered, 102 more than Sunday.

    The total number of cases in Italy adds up to 9,172 when those who have recovered and those who have died are calculated.

    Source: ANSA


    Tags:
    World News Pneumonia in China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!