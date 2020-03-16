EN
    08:48, 16 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus: deaths in Italy up to 1,441

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of people to have died in Italy after contracting the coronavirus is up to 1,441 people, a rise of 175 in a single day, Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Saturday.

    Borrelli said there were 2,795 new cases in 24 hours, while 2,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 here.

    According to ANSA, the total number of cases, including those who have died, those who have recovered and the people currently infected, is up to 21,157.


