Coronavirus deaths on rise in Australia, New Zealand

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to 83 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand on Monday, according to official data.

Australia recorded 10 new cases in the last 24 hours while New Zealand registered five, reflecting a drop in the number of infections in both countries, Anadolu Agency reports.

Australia reported three more fatalities while New Zealand recorded one additional death.

A total of 6,713 Australians have contracted the virus, with 5,558 recovering so far.

In New Zealand, 1,469 have been diagnosed with the disease, with 1,180 recoveries.

The government has banned all non-nationals from entering the country, but a partial curfew imposed since March 27 will be lifted tonight.

In Queensland and West Australia, COVID-19 measures also will be eased, with people allowed to resume outdoor activities including shopping and fishing.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst-hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 206,500 people worldwide, with the number of cases totaling over 2.97 million and more than 865,700 recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.