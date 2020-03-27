EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:50, 27 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus hotspots rose to 24 in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus hotspots in Almaty grew from 20 to 24 for the past 24 hours, the Almaty services and goods quality control committee reports.

    The city authorities urge people to observe quarantine regulations, avoid social contacts and restrain movement inside the quarantine zone, maintain strict personal hygiene, etc. The goal is to reduce the risk of infection, contracting virus. The city toughens measures to localize and prevent the spread of virus.


    Tags:
    Almaty Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!