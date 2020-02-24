EN
    20:45, 24 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus in Italy: 6th victim is man in Milan

    MILAN. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus has claimed its sixth victim in Italy, an 80-year-old man from Castiglione d'Adda who died in Milan's Sacco Hospital, ANSA reports.

    Last Thursday he was rushed to hospital in Lodi after a heart attack, the same day that a 38-year-old arrived, the first patient positive for the virus.
    The 80-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit and after he tested positive was moved to the Sacco in Milan where he died.


