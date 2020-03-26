Coronavirus in Kazakhstan under control, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday said the coronavirus situation was under control, Kazinform reported.

«Two coronavirus infected citizens of Kazakhstan have recovered and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. The epidemic is under control. I am sure that together we will achieve new successes in the fight against coronavirus. The main thing is not to lose heart and observe doctors’ prescriptions,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

He thanked health workers, police and military personnel.