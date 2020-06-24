Coronavirus infection kills 9,996 Iranians

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 133 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 9,996.

Sadat Lari said that, with the 133 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,996.

Some 2,531 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,340 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Some 2,869 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She noted that a total of 212,501 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 172,096 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

In Khuzestan, Kordestan, Hormozgan, Boushehr, and some areas of Fars, Lorestan, Kermanshah, and Golestan provinces, «we have not had a decrease in the number of cases and hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 and these provinces are still on alert», Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman said.

Source: IRNA