Coronavirus: Kazakhstan reports 2,601 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 37 new cases of coronavirus infection were revealed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 2601 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 471 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 827 in the city of Almaty, 161 in the city of Shymkent, 91 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 86 in Almaty region, 108 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region,103 in Zhambyl region, 103 in West Kazakhstan region, 113 in Karaganda region, 43 in Kostanay region, 170 in Kyzylorda region, 26 in Mangistau region, 91 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan region 107 in Turkestan region.