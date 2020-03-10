EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:41, 10 March 2020

    Coronavirus: Kazakhstan’s education institutions may switch to distance learning mode

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s education institutions may switch to a distance learning mode due to the threat of coronavirus spread, according to chief sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin.

    «No one may prohibit higher education institutions to switch to distance learning mode. The Ministry of Education and Science has prepared a package of propositions which will be submitted soon to the education institutions,» Zhandarbek Bekshin said.


