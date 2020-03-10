19:41, 10 March 2020 | GMT +6
Coronavirus: Kazakhstan’s education institutions may switch to distance learning mode
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s education institutions may switch to a distance learning mode due to the threat of coronavirus spread, according to chief sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin.
«No one may prohibit higher education institutions to switch to distance learning mode. The Ministry of Education and Science has prepared a package of propositions which will be submitted soon to the education institutions,» Zhandarbek Bekshin said.