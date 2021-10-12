Coronavirus killed over 1,600 in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 1,600 residents of Nur-Sultan city died from coronavirus since the beginning of the year,» head of the public healthcare department Timur Muratov said.

652 people with positive PCR tests died from coronavirus since the pandemic outbreak started March last year up to present. For the past 9 months 1,681 people died from COVID-19. There were no kids diagnosed with COVID-19, they had underlying conditions. Besides, coronavirus killed two pregnant women.

As earlier reported, over 68% of city residents eligible to vaccination have got the vaccine against coronavirus.