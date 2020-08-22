EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:32, 22 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus-like pneumonia kills 6 people in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 666 new cases of the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The coronavirus-like pneumonia has killed six people in the past day. 464 patients have recovered from the pneumonia, according to the website.

    In total, Kazakhstan has registered 21,930 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia since August 1. Of 21,930, 2,603 patients have successfully recovered. The pneumonia has claimed lives of 249 people nationwide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!