    13:47, 24 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus may cause thromboses, expert says

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The coronavirus infection may cause thromboses since it affects the body’s dynamic system, Deputy Director for Research of the Burdenko National Medical Research Center of Neurosurgery Nikolai Konovalov said on Monday.

    «Without a doubt, the coronavirus influences the dynamic system, causes thromboses. A brain may develop both ischemic and hemorrhagic disorders,» he said in an interview with the RBK TV channel, TASS reports.

    According to the scientist, these disorders may lead to serious neurological manifestations.


