TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:16, 13 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus may peak in Kazakhstan at end of April or May, Health Ministry

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As the scientific centres predict the coronavirus is expected to peak in Kazakhstan at the close of April or May when the tally exceeds 2,000,» head of the goods and services safety quality control committee Lyudmila Bayurbekova told an online briefing.

    As of now there are 979 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, 12 died. 110 people fully recovered from coronavirus.


