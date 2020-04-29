Coronavirus morbidity in Kazakhstan decreased by 2.5%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The incidence of coronavirus infection decreased by 2.5% in Kazakhstan,» state chief sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova said.

As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 3,078 coronavirus cases, 744 recovered. 49,000 are being monitored. 70% of them show mild symptoms, 20 % have moderate symptoms.

As stated there, three people tested positive may infect one, and those with fly and pneumonia symptoms may each spread the virus to four. It is essential to continue testing among the high-risk groups to detect virus hotspots and curb its spread. For the past week the morbidity decreased from 8% to 5.5% though in some regions incidence rate varies between 0 and 40%. Therefore it is crucial to further observe quarantine measures.