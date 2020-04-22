EN
    15:52, 22 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus: Newborn tests positive in Italy hospital

    ROME. KAZINFORM - A boy born at Aosta's Beauregard Hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources said Tuesday.

    The birth took place last week, on the night of Thursday and Friday. The mother, resident on the outskirts of Aosta and also positive, gave birth with a fever of 38 degrees C.

    The result of the swab came in a day after the birth. Patients in the hospital's obstetrics and paediatrics wards have been reorganized.

    Source: ANSA


