Coronavirus pandemic: Kazakhstan repatriates nationals from London

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A repatriation flight brought 95 nationals of Kazakhstan back home from London.

The plane landed in Petropavlovsk. All the passengers and the crew are to be kept at a two-day quarantine for monitoring and testing for COVID-19 at one of the hotels in Petropavlovsk. As soon as their results are ready they will return home and self-isolate, the internal policy department reports.