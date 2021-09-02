EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:16, 02 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus patients decrease to 4,800 in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city recorded 1,264 coronavirus cases (local), including 1,225 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic as of September 1, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    562 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 388 were admitted.

    4,873 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 393 are in the ICU, 63 are on life support.

    9,788 patients are being monitored by the telemedicine centre.

    Over the last 24 hours, 3,710 locals were inoculated with the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus, 7,760 got the 2nd.

    As of September 1, 875,165 people were administered the 1st shot, while 741,412 were fully vaccinated. 110,236 of them are people aged 60 and older.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!