Coronavirus patients decreased by 4.2 times for past 3 months

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «For the past 3 months the number of coronavirus patients decreased by 4.2 times,» Marat Shoranov, the Healthcare Vice Minister of Kazakhstan, told the Government meeting.

«The occupancy of COVID-19 beds reduced from 56 to 29%, ICU beds from 45 to 23% the countrywide since August 1,» the Vice Minister added. According to him there are 30,000 beds in reserve.

«For the past 3 months the number of coronavirus patients decreased by 4.2 times from 113,155 to 26,472,» he resumed.

As earlier reported, the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread made a decision to suspend flights with Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania and Hongkong since December 3. Arrivals from the countries affected by the new Omicron strain, namely, Israel, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and Canada, must present negative PCR test despite their vaccination against coronavirus and self-isolate for seven days. Kazakhstan will also suspend flights with Egypt taking into account the passenger flows up to 13,000 in November and detection of the first case of the new COVID variant in Belgium after travelers arrived from Egypt.