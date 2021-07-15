EN
    Coronavirus patients may contract another strain right after recovery, doctor says

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Coronavirus patients may contract another COVID-19 strain right after recovery, infectious disease doctor Svetlana Ishchenko told TASS.

    «Recovered coronavirus patients usually maintain antibodies for about six months. However, the coronavirus keeps mutating and it happens so that a person is protected against one strain but may contract another one right after recovery,» she pointed out, TASS reports.

    «It’s possible that the illness will be mild in this case, but the danger is still there. At least, it used to be like that. COVID-19 keeps changing so it’s hard to follow its features,» the doctor explained.

    People who are immunocompromised are particularly prone to the risk of recurrent infection, lung specialist Alexei Nikishenkov pointed out. «There is a common belief that people who recently recovered from the coronavirus develop strong immunity. They are unlikely to contract the virus again soon but it can happen in rare cases, for instance, if a person is immunocompromised. It can also happen because of new strains,» he said.

    Head of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said earlier that the share of recurring coronavirus cases in Russia did not exceed 1%.


