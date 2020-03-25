EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:18, 25 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus peak will be in April, Health Minister Birtanov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov informed on the coronavirus infection peak in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Birtanov, the extension of the emergency regime will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country. He expressed hope that by April 15 the number of infected people in the country will reduce.

    Health Minister noted that the country will see the worst of the virus in the first decade of April. Mr. Birtanov stressed that quarantine measures have reduced the spread of the COVID-19 by about 50%. He again urged all Kazakhstanis to comply with the quarantine.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!