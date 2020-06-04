EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:19, 04 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus rate increased 2.5-fold over past week, Health Ministry

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov spoke about the coronavirus rate increase, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over the past week the number of symptomatic patients with signs of acute respiratory infection increased nearly 2.5-fold. The number of asymptomatic coronavirus-infected patients has increased by 5%, said Yelzhan Birtanov during an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.

    According to his words, contact persons detection has grown by 35%.


    Tags:
    Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!