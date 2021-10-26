Coronavirus recoveries exceed 870,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,668 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

18 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 183 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 125 in Akmola region, 103 in Aktobe region, 58 in Almaty region, 45 in Atyrau region, 153 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in Zhambyl region, 186 in West Kazakhstan, 143 in Karaganda region, 238 in Kostanay region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 27 in Mangistau region, 192 in Pavlodar region, 114 in North Kazakhstan, 51 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 874,647.