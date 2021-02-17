EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:38, 17 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus recoveries in Kazakhstan climb to 187,545

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,051 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, coronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

    82 people beat the novel virus in Nur-Sultan, 52 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 147 in Akmola region, 19 in Aktobe region, 260 in Almaty region, 27 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 19 in West Kazakhstan, 69 in Karaganda region, 110 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 144 in Pavlodar region, 56 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region. Thus, the number of coronavirus recoveries across Kazakhstan climbed to 187,545.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!