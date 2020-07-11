Coronavirus recoveries rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 685 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

129 patients have been released after fully recovering from COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city, 46 – in Almaty city, 12 in Shymkent city, 34 in Akmola region, 29 in Aktobe region, 36 in Atyrau region, 25 in East Kazakhstan region, 50 in Zhambyl region, 62 in West Kazakhstan region, 92 in Karaganda region, 9 in Kostanay region, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Mangistau region, 19 in Pavlodar region, 82 in North Kazakhstan region, and 13 in Turkestan region, brining the total number of recoveries to 32,500 across Kazakhstan.

So far, Kazakhstan has registered 56,455 cases of the coronavirus infection. COVID-19 has already claimed lives of 264 people.