TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:38, 27 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus recoveries surpass 52,500 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 748 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 52, 571, including

    44 in Nur-Sultan city,

    308 in Almaty city,

    37 in Shymkent city,

    120 in Atyrau region,

    107 in East Kazakhstan region,

    55 in West Kazakhstan region,

    52 in Karaganda region,

    9 in Kyzylorda region,

    1 in Mangistau region,

    10 in Pavlodar region,

    5 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 52,571 people have already recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
