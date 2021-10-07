EN
    08:31, 07 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus recoveries up by 2,646 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,646 people more beat coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    356 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 624 in Almaty, 165 in Shymkent, 133 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 367 in Almaty region, 102 in Atyrau region, 233 in East Kazakhstan, 21 in Zhambyl region, 105 in West Kazakhstan, 164 in Karaganda region, 126 in Kostanay region, 25 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Mangistau region, 74 in Pavlodar region, 93 in North Kazakhstan, 23 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 838,451.


