Coronavirus situation getting better, Kazakh Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi reported on the country’s epidemiological situation over the past week, Kazinform reports.

«As of today Kazakhstan recorded 292,250 coronavirus positive and 51,890 coronavirus negative cases. The country has moved into the high COVID-19 risk red zone 22 days ago. 8 regions still remain in the red zone, Turkestan and Kostanay regions are in the yellow zone. The rest of the regions are in the green zone,» he told the Government meeting.

Since the end of March the country reported worsening of epidemiological situation, the number of weekly coronavirus cases rose by 46% against the previous week.

«However this week records a decrease in new COVID-19 cases from 46% at the close of March to 6% in the last week. The death rate decreased over the last week against the previous from 22% to 8%. All the regions toughened sanitary and epidemiological measures as of today,» the Minister resumed.