Coronavirus situation improving in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Acting Healthcare Minister Zhandos Burkitbayev told the Government meeting about the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He noted that for the past 2 weeks COVID-19 morbidity rates decreased by 31% the countrywide . Kazakhstan ranks 103 rd out of 208 countries in COVID-19 vaccination rates, and 2 nd among CIS states having vaccinated 44.5% of the country’s population.

984,079 coronavirus positive cases and 83,732 coronavirus negative cases were reported the countrywide. Over 96% have recovered. 18,852 are being treated.

He stressed that the country’s health situation is improving the countrywide. The situation is under control.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 416 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.