Coronavirus situation is stable in Kazakh capital – chief medical officer

The coronavirus situation is regarded as stable in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The city is in the green zone for coronavirus as few daily cases are reported. However, there is a slight rise in coronavirus cases. The city saw 61 cases last December, 74 cases in January, and 25 cases in the first week of February, said Astana’s chief medical officer Sarkhat Beissenova.

According to her, three coronavirus patients are under treatment at hospitals, and the rest are being treated at home.

She noted that the last monitoring of coronavirus strains was conducted in December 2023. According to its results, there were no new strains detected, except for Omicron.

Last week, the country introduced greater preventive measures, including mask wearing in places of mass gathering.