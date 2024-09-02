Coronavirus situation will not get worse compared with last year, says Kazakh health minister

All the necessary measures have been taken as well as mask wearing has been reintroduced at medical organizations as part of the country’s preparation in case of a possible coronavirus outbreak, Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The projection data by the National Center of Public Health indicate that the situation with coronavirus will not get worse compared with last year, said the country’s minister on the sidelines of the joint session of Kazakhstan’s both parliament chambers.

According to her, nine people have been admitted to hospital with coronavirus across the country and no deaths from the coronavirus infection have been reported since the beginning of the year.

Earlier the country’s health ministry said that Kazakhstan is ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccination in the event of a worst-case scenario.