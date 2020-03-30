EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:05, 30 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus tally climbs to 302 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 7 p.m. March 30, 302 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to www.coronavirus2020.kz website.

    168 out of 302 confirmed cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 73 in Almaty, 13 in Karaganda region, 12 in Atyrau, 9 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Almaty region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar, 1 in Mangistau region, 5 in Kyzylorda region and 2 in West Kazakhstan.

    To date, 21 coronavirus infected patients have recovered. One patient contracted COVID-19 passed away.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Incidents Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!