Coronavirus tally climbs to 302 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 7 p.m. March 30, 302 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to www.coronavirus2020.kz website.

168 out of 302 confirmed cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 73 in Almaty, 13 in Karaganda region, 12 in Atyrau, 9 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Almaty region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar, 1 in Mangistau region, 5 in Kyzylorda region and 2 in West Kazakhstan.

To date, 21 coronavirus infected patients have recovered. One patient contracted COVID-19 passed away.