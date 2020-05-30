Coronavirus tally in Kazakhstan climbs to 10,382

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 450 coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan for the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports referring to the coronavirus2020.kz.

89 (4.8%) of the new cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 51 (6.7%) in Shymkent, 44 (4.5%) in Atyrau region, 41 (5.2%) in Karaganda region, 37 (1.5%) in Almaty, 36 (6.6%) in West Kazakhstan, 34 (11.2%)in Aktobe region, 29 (21.3%) in Kostanay region, 23 (7.1%) in Almaty region, 17 (17.5%) in East Kazakhstan, 16 (4.8%) in Kyzylorda region, 10 (2.8%) in Turkestan region, 8 (4.1%) in Pavlodar region, 7 (3.2%) in Mangistau region, 5 (1.4%) in Zhambyl region, 3(5.9%) in North Kazakhstan.

As a result the number of coronavirus-positive cases the countrywide rose to 10,382.