Coronavirus tally in Kazakhstan rose to 402

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 08.20 a.m. April 2 the number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan grew by 16 more cases to stand at 402.

7 of the confirmed cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 2 in Atyrau region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, Coronavirus2020.kz. reports.





191 out of 402 were detected in Kazakh capital, 90 in Almaty, 21 in Karaganda region, 18 in Atyrau region, 19 in Akmola region, 5 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Shymkent, 2 in east Kazakhstan, 9 in Almaty region, 4 in Aktobe region, 6 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau region, 25 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.