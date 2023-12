NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 10:50 p.m. April 22 Kazakhstan recorded 65 more coronavirus cases bringing the country's total to 2,135, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

18 of the new cases were registeretd in Almaty, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region, 28 in Shymkent, 2 in Mangistau region, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Pavlodar region.